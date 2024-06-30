Susan Lucci Says 'Don't Count Yourself Out' Because Of Age

Susan Lucci, best known for her iconic role as Erica Kane on All My Children, shares some sage advice. Despite facing personal challenges, including the loss of her husband and two heart surgeries, the 77-year-old is thriving and recently finished filming the crime drama Outcome alongside Jonah Hill, Keanu Reeves, and Cameron Diaz. Her career and her positive outlook on aging were discussed before she got the Spirit of Life Award. Regardless of your age, she says you should keep pursuing your dreams.

Life in your 70s can be challenging but Susan Lucci offers sage advice

In an interview with PEOPLE ahead of receiving the Spirit of Life Award on June 4 in New York City, the actress (77) reflected on her career.

While she lost her husband Helmut Huber in March 2022 at age 84 and had two heart surgeries in 2018 and 2022, Lucci is in good shape now, having completed filming the crime drama Outcome, co-written and directed by Jonah Hill. Among the cast are Hill, Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer, and Laverne Cox.

"I'm feeling good," she says. "I realized there were fewer parts for someone in her seventies as I am. But on the other hand, I'm thrilled right now to have been playing a part that I absolutely viewed as a challenge, and what I wanted to take and get to work with Jonah Hill, who I have so much respect for.”

Lucci shares wisdom on aging

During the last year, Lucci has also been recognized for her decades-long contributions to television, including playing Erica Kane on ABC's daytime drama All My Children for over 40 years.

As part of her acceptance speech, Lucci thanked everyone in the room. " What a blessing it is to have dreamed of becoming an actress and to have that dream come true. There were obstacles and roadblocks, but tonight is a night to celebrate."

It doesn't matter what your career is ... don't count yourself out. Don't assume the worst," Lucci added in an interview with PEOPLE. "Keep on being you." Lucci's mother, Jeanette Lucci who died in June 2021, was a source of wisdom for her.

Susan recalled when she turned 60 and struggled with that milestone. She called her mother, Jeanette Lucci, seeking advice. Susan asked her mother how she dealt with turning 60 and how she was managing it now. After a brief pause, Jeanette replied, "Well, I just don't think about it." Susan thought this was the best advice she could receive: not to put any labels on oneself and not to let age define her.

