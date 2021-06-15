Susan Sarandon gets nostalgic about filming Thelma and Louise with Brad Pitt in 1991

Susan Sarandon recently got candid and looked back at filming Thelma and Louise with Brad Pitt in 1991. Scroll down to see what she had to say about her experience working with Brad.

Hollywood icon Susan Sarandon recently looked back at her career and filming the 1991 film Thelma and Louise with Brad Pitt. The 74-year-old actress starred in Ridley Scott‘s film with Brad, which made him a major movie star back then! In an interview with Extra, the actress reflected on the success of the movie and what it was like working with Brad.

She revealed that she was surprised by Brad‘s performance in the film. “When I saw the film, the part that really impressed me, in addition to his good looks and great body, was his sense of humour because he really fleshed that part out in a way that wasn’t necessarily in the script,” Susan said. “I thought, ‘Ah, this guy’s interesting, you know, he’s not just a really gorgeous face.’”

In the movie, Brad plays J.D., an attractive young drifter who Geena Davis‘ character Thelma quickly falls for. “He took it as a character part and as we can see from his career, he really continued to push the envelope in ways that he really didn’t have to when you look like that,” she added.

In other news, Brad’s newest project Bullet Train recently got its release date after several delays amidst the pandemic. Headlined by Brad Pitt, Bullet Train is jam-packed with celebrities like Joey King, Sandra Bullock, Lady Gaga (rumoured), Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Bad Bunny and Logan Lerman all aboard. According to Deadline, the Sony produced action thriller, which will also show in IMAX, releases in the US on April 8, 2022.

