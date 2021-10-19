Susan Sarandon recalls her FINAL conversation with ex David Bowie, a week before his passing

Hollywood icon Susan Sarandon recently opened up and shared her last conversation with her former partner and late musician David Bowie. If you didn’t know, the beloved pop icon passed away in 2015 following a battle with liver cancer. Susan and David got together when they were filming “The Hunger” in 1983.

Now, looking back, Susan recalled her final words to the late star. In a conversation with The Mail, the actress said, “I was fortunate enough to be closer to him right before he died, the last couple of months. He did find me again. We talked to each other and said some things that needed to be said.” Susan added that she felt extremely “fortunate to be able to see him when he told me what was going on with him.”

Sarandon revealed that their final conversation took place over the phone when she was in Greece highlighting the country’s refugee crisis, a week before Bowie’s untimely death. “I wasn’t sleeping so I took a pretty strong sleep aid. And I had this dream that David had called me and that we’d had this conversation. Then later I thought, Did he actually call me? And I went to my phone and he had. But I have no recollection of what that conversation was.” Sarandon added, “He died a week later. It’s all so frustrating.”

In other news, Susan recently marked her 75th birthday last week! The actress has been in the entertainment industry for over 5 decades, she started her career in Hollywood in the 1970s with her first standout performance in Joe.

Also Read: Susan Sarandon RECALLS working with Matt LeBlanc on Friends: I would work with him again in a flash