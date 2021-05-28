Susan Sarandon RECALLS working with Matt LeBlanc on Friends: I would work with him again in a flash

Susan Sarandon who appeared on Friends for a cameo role recently opened up about what it was like working on the iconic sitcom.

Friends: The Reunion aired recently across the world and it made everyone including the cast take a trip down memory lane as they got together after 17 years. The show which ran for 10 seasons between 1994 to 2004 garnered a huge fan base globally. Over the years, the show managed to host several major celebrities in cameos and guest appearances, including Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon. In a recent interview with US Weekly, the actress revealed what it was like working on the popular sitcom.

For the unversed, Sarandon starred in the role of Cecile Monroe, who happens to be a co-star on Joey Tribbiani's (Matt LeBlanc) show Days of Our Lives. Sarandon recalled what it was like working with Matt LeBlanc and said, "He was great! I’d like to do more with him."

Further recalling how she was approached for the cameo, Susan recalled, "I mean, they just called me, I don’t know what led to it. They just asked if I would do it. And they explained the part and I said, "Well, if she’s on a soap opera then I need a really big wig. You got to have very good, big hair. And they said, ‘Yeah, you can have that. And then that was it", via US Weekly.

Sarandon who shared several scenes with LeBlanc including a few which involved them making out, jokingly mentioned, "I would have sex with him again in a flash!" She also maintained that she would certainly "work with him again in a flash."

Sarandon's Friends cameo was doubly special for her given that her daughter Eva Amurri also made a special appearance during one of the episodes. Calling the environment on sets family-like, Sarandon also described the lead cast of the show including Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer as, a "very welcoming, really sweet group of people."

