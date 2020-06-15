Sushant Singh Rajput Death: John Cena offers his condolences and pays tribute to the late actor

The world was in shock to hear the tragic news about Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise at the young age of 34. Check out how John Cena paid a sweet tribute to the late actor below.

Yesterday, Bollywood was in for a rude awakening as yet another talented star left for the heavenly abode in the past few weeks. After saying goodbye to Irrfan Khan, and Wajid Khan, it was confirmed yesterday, i.e. June 14, 2020, that Sushant Singh Rajput had tragically passed away at the young age of 34. DCP Pranay Ashok of the Mumbai Police confirmed that the late actor had committed suicide and that no note was found, while the investigation was still ongoing.

Furthermore, Abhishek Trimukhe shared that the exact cause of death could be revealed only after receiving the post mortem report and so far, they have not found any suspicious object. Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and politicians flooded social media with condolences and tributes. John Cena was amongst the many who took to his Instagram page to share a sweet tribute to the talented actor. John's tradition of not having any captions continued on as the 43-year-old actor posted a black and white photo of SSR. Sushant's fans thanked the Fast & Furious 9 star for his heartfelt tribute.

Check out John Cena's tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput below:

Rest in peace, Sushant.

It was in September 2019, when SSR fans were shocked yet delighted to see John randomly post a picture of Sushant on his Instagram page. Even during Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor's passing, John had posted pictures to pay tributes in their honour.

Meanwhile, the funeral will take place today, i.e. June 15, 2020, with Sushant's father flying down from Patna.

