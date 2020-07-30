  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA rubbishes claims of financial mishandling from his accounts: Reports

According to recent reports by India Today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA is speaking up on claims of mishandled finances from the late actor’s accounts. The chartered accountant to Sushant denied all allegations of mishandled finances.
25605 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA rubbishes claims of financial mishandling from his accounts: ReportsSushant Singh Rajput’s CA rubbishes claims of financial mishandling from his accounts: Reports
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After more than a month of Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely passing as the entire country is praying for the actor to be brought to justice, Patna and Mumbai police authorities have joined forces to look into the tragedy. According to recent reports by India Today, the authorities are now questioning the late actor’s CA and he is rubbishing all allegations of any financial mishandling as suggested by the late actor’s family in Patna. 

 

If you missed it, Sushant’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR complaint against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, claiming that she took control of his entire life and drove the actor into depression. Singh also claimed that Rhea switched up Sushant’s entire staff, from house help and bodyguards to managers; also took control of things as personal as his mobile phone and personal finances.

 

KK Singh also warned Patna police at the time of his FIR complaint against Rhea about a huge chunk of money that is missing from Sushant’s account. 

 

The actor’s CA now has provided details of all of Sushant’s accounts in detail, and it is claimed by India Today that there was no mishandling of finances from the late actor’s accounts.

 

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty allegedly fired Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard before lockdown: Report

Credits :India Today, Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement