Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA rubbishes claims of financial mishandling from his accounts: Reports

According to recent reports by India Today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA is speaking up on claims of mishandled finances from the late actor’s accounts. The chartered accountant to Sushant denied all allegations of mishandled finances.

After more than a month of Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely passing as the entire country is praying for the actor to be brought to justice, Patna and Mumbai police authorities have joined forces to look into the tragedy. According to recent reports by India Today, the authorities are now questioning the late actor’s CA and he is rubbishing all allegations of any financial mishandling as suggested by the late actor’s family in Patna.

If you missed it, Sushant’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR complaint against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, claiming that she took control of his entire life and drove the actor into depression. Singh also claimed that Rhea switched up Sushant’s entire staff, from house help and bodyguards to managers; also took control of things as personal as his mobile phone and personal finances.

KK Singh also warned Patna police at the time of his FIR complaint against Rhea about a huge chunk of money that is missing from Sushant’s account.

The actor’s CA now has provided details of all of Sushant’s accounts in detail, and it is claimed by India Today that there was no mishandling of finances from the late actor’s accounts.

