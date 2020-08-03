  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister expresses shock after Bihar SP Vinay Tiwari is asked to quarantine himself

In a new interview with Times Now, Bihar’s IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who arrived in Mumbai to inspect Sushant Singh Rajput’s murder case revealed that BMC is asking him to quarantine himself and file for an exemption pass before investigating further.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister expresses shock after Bihar SP Vinay Tiwari is asked to quarantine himself
According to recent reports by Times Now, in an effort to lay hurdles in the way of Bihar police in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s ongoing murder investigation, BMC authorities have now quarantined one of the policemen from Bihar police--Vinay Tiwari. Prior to this, IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari was denied shelter in IPS Hostel and after Tiwari made arrangements elsewhere, the BMC has now advised officer Vinay Tiwari to be under quarantine according to Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti who also posted a video to express her shock and disappointment over Mumbai police’s non cooperation. 

 

Officer Vinay Tiwari of the Bihar police is in Mumbai to investigate the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ongoing murder case, and according to the IPS officer, Mumbai police is not “cooperating” and presenting hurdles. 

 

Vinay Tiwari also told the Times Now correspondent that BMC authorities have asked Tiwari to “file for an exemption pass” in order to continue the investigation even after knowing that the IPS officer is here to perform his essential duty in the ongoing murder investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput.

 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Ambulance driver says he brought down corpse; Reveals he's getting threat calls

Credits :Times Now

