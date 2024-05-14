'Suspicious Alarm Bells Rang Loud': Piers Morgan Feels Fiona Harvey Lied During Baby Reindeer Interview But Says She Can Still Be The Victim

Baby Reindeer became a hit on Netflix following its debut, drawing attention for its real-life inspiration from the experiences of the show's star and writer, Richard Gadd.

Many fans quickly started to decode who the real-life people were from the story. Many people on the internet think that Martha is allegedly Fiona Harvey. She recently gave her first official interview to Piers Morgan. The interview created quite a buzz online. Here’s what Morgan thinks about Harvey.

Piers Morgan’s opinion on Fiona Harvey’s interview

Fiona Harvey's interview aired on Morgan’s YouTube channel, Piers Morgan Uncensored. During the interview, Harvey denied the claims of her sending 41,000 emails and stalking Gadd. She addressed Gadd as “Psychotic”. She said, “I don't think I sent him anything. There may have been a couple of emails, jokey banter, but that is it.”

Morgan spoke about this interview in his column featured in The Sun. He wrote that he feels Harvey lied quite a lot during the interview. He also thinks that if Harvel goes ahead with legal action against Netflix and Richard Gadd, all the mail, messages, and letters sent by her will quickly come out. He further said that it does not mean that she is not a victim here.

He said, “But there were moments in the interview where my suspicious alarm bells rang loud, especially when she suddenly said, 'Even if the email thing was true, the rest is not.’”

The veteran journalist also wrote about feeling strange about her having 6 email addresses and 4 different phones for different people. He wrote that he will leave it up to public opinion to decide who is exploiting whom in this case.

More on Fiona Harvey’s interview with Piers Morgan

Since the day this interview aired, Harvey’s statements on the allegation have been making rounds on the internet. She has become one of the most important people who is being talked heavily about on the internet.

Most of the comments under the YouTube video are not in favor of Harvey. Many people are trying to point out the alleged loopholes in her statements.

A platform user pointed out that Harvey initially called him gay and then later spoke about Gadd wanting to sleep with her.

Many of the fans are eager to know her next move as it may reveal some more information about the story, which will either make it more authentic or the total opposite of it.

