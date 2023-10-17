Suzanne Somers dies due to breast cancer: Here are 7 key facts to know about Three's Company star

Renowned actress Suzanne Somers breathed her last breath at her California, residence on the morning of her 77th birthday. The actress passed away while holding the hand of her beloved husband, Alan Hamel. Still grappling with the profound loss of his wife of nearly 46 years, Hamel shared with Page Six that "Somers, known for her strong belief in holistic medicine, explored every available treatment option when her breast cancer resurfaced earlier this year." Even though the Three's Company star was fighting with such serious illness she always kept a bright smile all the time. Let's get to know the late actress Suzanne Somers.

7 things to know about Suzanne Somers

Acting Career

Suzanne Somers gained widespread recognition for her role as Chrissy Snow in the hit television series Three's Company. This sitcom, which aired in the late 1970s, showcased her comedic talents and also made her a household name. Her character Chrissy was a key part of the show's success and remains one of her most iconic roles.

Entrepreneurship

Somers ventured into entrepreneurship and found success in various business ventures. She is perhaps best known for the ThighMaster, a fitness device that went on to become a cultural phenomenon in the 1990s. Beyond this, she dabbled in the exercise videos known as the Somersize Method, a line of olives oils, fashion beauty, and wellness industry, launching a line of skincare and wellness products.

Authorship

Suzanne Somers was a prolific author with a focus on fitness, marriage, cooking, and dieting. Her books often delve into alternative medicine, hormone replacement therapy, and natural approaches to health and longevity. Titles like The Sexy Years and Ageless have been well-received and contributed to her reputation as a wellness advocate. Suzanne's memoir Keeping Secrets about her childhood trauma and earlier life was also well-received by the audiences.

Television and stage work

Suzanne Somers has appeared in a wide range of television shows and films beyond her Three's Company fame. She has diversified her career by participating in films like American Graffiti, Zuma Beach, and Serial Mom, and also in theatrical productions, including a one-woman show titled Suzanne Sizzles.

Parents and childhood

Suzanne Marie Mahoney was born in San Bruno, California, on October 16, 1946. She was the third of four kids in a hardworking Irish-American Catholic family. Her mother, Marion Elizabeth, worked as a medical secretary, while her father, Francis Mahoney, had jobs as a laborer and gardener. However, Suzanne mentioned in her memoir that her father was an alcoholic leading to a traumatic childhood

Love life

Suzzane and Alan Hamel, who is a producer and actor from Toronto, were married for 46 years. They got married in 1977 after dating for almost ten years. Before they got married, both of them had been married before. Suzanne Somers had a son from her first husband, Bruce Somers, and Alan Hamel also had children from his first marriage to Marilyn Hamel. They met after Somers worked as a prize model on a game show he hosted called The Anniversary Game, which started in 1969.

Battling cancer

Suzanne Somers' daughter-in-law, Caroline Somers, informed The New York Times that breast cancer was the cause of her death. According to a statement from Somers' publicist to NBC News, the actress “survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.” In 2000, Somers was first diagnosed with breast cancer, but her cancer returned in 2023.

