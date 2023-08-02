Suzanne Somers opens up about breast cancer diagnosis; reveals it has returned for the second time

Suzanne Somers isn't going down without a fight when it comes to her health. Suzanne, who had previously battled cancer, disclosed that her breast cancer had returned in a post. The actress revealed she had cancer in her twenties, and since then she has been continuously battling the deadly disease.

ALSO READ: Who is Sydney Martin? 5 things to know about late actor Angus Cloud's girlfriend

Suzanne Somers revealed she has breast cancer again

Suzanne Somers, a Hollywood actor, revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time. Somers took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her husband, Alan Hamel, by her side.

On Monday, in an Instagram post, the 76-year-old actress shared a post. The actress told her supporters, "I'm a fighter."

In the post, Somers shared, "I've had cancer since I was in my twenties. And I keep batting it each time it appears. I'm doing my best not to let this insidious disease take control of me. As with any cancer patient, you experience a pit in your stomach when you hear the dreaded phrase, "It's back." Then I don my armor and go to battle. This is a battleground I'm used to, and I'm tough."

She further continued, "I have fought (the cancer) with the best conventional and alternative therapy available.This isn't unfamiliar territory for me; I appreciate your continued love and support. It all comes down to who you love and who loves you—and I adore you!"

The Three's Company actress claimed one big positive of her cancer battle has been that it has strengthened her marriage with husband Alan Hamel over the years. She revealed, "Over the course of more than 42 years, we have not even spent a day apart. My cancer affected my entire family, and when it hit me in my 20s, Alan and I became even closer, and every moment of each day was valuable. Our relationship is functionally co-dependent, according to my son. And my beautiful family has been incredibly supportive throughout."

In the early 2000s, Somers battled breast cancer; as part of her treatment, the actress underwent a lumpectomy.

Suzanne Somers' husband, Alan Hamel shares health update on wife’s cancer battle

Suzanne was just diagnosed with cancer again, according to her husband, Alan Hamel. The 76-year-old Step by Step actress' absence from her well-liked Instagram Live show in recent weeks has had her fans worried and they've been wondering where she has been.

Advertisement

Now, the Canadian entertainer shed light on his wife's health issues, speaking openly about her lengthy battle with several types of cancer, including a breast cancer diagnosis in her 50s and skin cancer in her 30s.

Alan Hamel revealed to Page Six, "Suzanne has lived with cancer her entire life; in her 20s, she'd also dealt with two hyperplasias, which is the cancer waiting room.”

The 87-year-old went on to state, "She is now dealing with her cancer once again; on June 6, she got the all-clear, but cancer is tricky, and we will now closely monitor everything going forward. All her doctors said she wouldn't be with us unless she lived a chemical-free, organic life supported by bio-identical hormones."

Speaking about Suzanne and Alan, the couple got married in 1977. Alan was the charming host of the game show The Anniversary Game, where the pair first met. Suzanne revealed to Daily Beast Live in May 2021, fondly recalling their early romance, she told them about their adventurous first date, which entailed her attempting her first pot brownie. Despite her rebellious nature, their love blossomed, and they've been inseparable ever since.

ALSO READ: Is Angelina Jolie looking to date someone who 'measures up to her standards'? Find out