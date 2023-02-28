Suzume becomes #15 highest grossing film of all time, surpassing Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Makoto Shinkai has been ruling the film industry for several years now. Be it Garden of Words, Your Name or Weathering With You, just like his previous hit movies, his latest venture Suzume has taken the Japanese movie industry by storm. It is now Japan’s 15th highest grossing movie of all time. Read on to know more. How Suzume is breaking box office records

The movie was released on November 11, 2022 in Japan. According to the reports in Anime News Network, over 1.33 million tickets worth 1.88 billion yens (US$13.49 million) were sold in the first three days of the release. It also ended up becoming the ninth highest grossing anime film in Japan, overtaking Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The latter was released in 2021 and has a total box office value of 13.75 Billion Yen. Coming back to Suzume, it managed to surpass the ticket sales of both Makoto’s previous hit movies Your Name and Weathering With You.