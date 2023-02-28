Suzume becomes #15 highest grossing film of all time, surpassing Jujutsu Kaisen 0
Filmmaker Makoto Shinkai’s new film Suzume has been taking the lead at the box office. It is now the ninth highest grossing anime film in Japan.
Makoto Shinkai has been ruling the film industry for several years now. Be it Garden of Words, Your Name or Weathering With You, just like his previous hit movies, his latest venture Suzume has taken the Japanese movie industry by storm. It is now Japan’s 15th highest grossing movie of all time. Read on to know more.
How Suzume is breaking box office records
The movie was released on November 11, 2022 in Japan. According to the reports in Anime News Network, over 1.33 million tickets worth 1.88 billion yens (US$13.49 million) were sold in the first three days of the release. It also ended up becoming the ninth highest grossing anime film in Japan, overtaking Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The latter was released in 2021 and has a total box office value of 13.75 Billion Yen.
Coming back to Suzume, it managed to surpass the ticket sales of both Makoto’s previous hit movies Your Name and Weathering With You.
More about Suzume: Cast, plot and other details
The movie revolves around a 17-year old protagonist who lives in a quiet town of Kyushu. She meets a young man and now the two try to save Japan from disaster.
J-pop idol Hokuto Matsumara marked his debut as a voice actor for the role of Sota. Along with him, Suzume is voiced by Japanese actress Nanoka Hara. Filmmaker Makoto Shinkai also collaborated with team members from his previous movies. For character design, he took help from Masayoshi Tanaka who has worked for both Your Name and Weathering With You. Takumi Tanji (Children who chase lost voices fame) joined as the art director while J-pop Band RADWIMPS worked for the film score and managed to win the Best Music at 46th Japan Academy Film Prize Association awards.
The movie will release outside Asia on 12th of April 2023, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
