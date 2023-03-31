Suzume English dub trailer reveals new cast, release date and more

After an impressive run in Japan, fans were anticipating the release of Suzume in their respective countries. The wait is finally over! Makoto Shinkai’s new anime series is all set for a big debut. The movie’s first English debut trailer was released on Thursday by Crunchyroll. And fans are on the edge of their seat as they wait for the English version. Suzume is soon to premiere in the United States after a record-breaking run in China. As the movie is gearing up to screen worldwide, it is surely going to win more fans with its compelling storyline and superb animation.

Will Suzume release in the United States?

Suzume is all set to hit the theaters on April 14 in the United States. Suzume is Shinkai's most recent film to be released in theaters in the United States. The last picture Shinkai directed was “Weathering With You”. The filmmaker achieved massive success after the release of “Your Name” which marked the beginning of the director's phenomenal career. Suzume is hopefully to be the next!

Check the trailer here -

Who is part of Suzume’s English dub?

Suzume is yet another gorgeous movie with some of the finest actors in the business. Nichole Sakura voices Suzume in the dub series. The English dub version of Suzume also features an impressive list of voice actors, including Josh Keaton as Sо̄ta Munakata, Jennifer Sun Bell as Tamaki Iwato, Joe Zieja as Tomoya Serizawa, Lena Josephine Marano as Daijin, Bennet Hetrick as Suzume (Young), Rosalie Chiang as Chika Amabe, Roger Craig Smith as Minoru Okabe, Amanda C. Miller as Rumi Ninomiya, Mela Lee as Miki, Cam Clarke as Hitsujiro Munakata, Allegra Clark as Tsubame Iwato, Abby Trott as Aya, Jennie Kwan as Mami, and Jake Eberle as Shige.

What is Suzume all about?

The film centers around the story of Suzume Iwato, a young child with the ability to shut doors leading to other worlds. She encounters Sta Munakata, who is looking for his missing sister, and the two of them set out on a search together. They come across numerous enemies and obstacles along the road, but as they work together to overcome these difficulties, their bond grows stronger.

