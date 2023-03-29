Suzume surpasses Makoto Shinkai's previous hit 'Weathering With You', earns $109 million

Makoto Shinkai is a Japanese animator best known for his works Your Name and Garden of Words. Whatever the animator touches turns to gold, as confirmed by his movies dominating the box office the moment they hit the cinemas.

The film Suzume no Tojimari opened with a whopping US$13.49 million in its first three days; the response from the Japanese audience was overwhelming, as it became the #8 highest-grossing anime movie of all time in Japan.

With its unique storyline and pleasing visuals, this movie has left its audience awestruck. The film left behind all the records set by the very famous Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.

Suzume smashes box office records worldwide

The film sold 1.33 million tickets in its first three days in theatres. The movie has become every filmmaker's dream by selling over 2 million tickets outside Japan. According to Crunchyroll, Suzume has made 14.31 billion yen (US$107.06 million) in Japan. It is now the 14th highest-grossing film in the country.

The film has already earned $50.7 million with its Chinese debut. It has generated a lifetime haul of $182.4 million despite being released only in seven territories.

Watch the trailer for Suzume No Tojimari:

Suzume: Plot, cast, and other details

If you are a fan of teenagers saving the world, nice guys being turned into talking chairs, or evil talking cats, this movie will surely be a hit with you. If you are not, this movie is sure to turn you into a fan.When can you catch this movie in theaters? Suzume no Tojimari is set to hit theaters on the 21st of April in India.

The story follows 17-year-old Suzume Iwato and shows a glimpse of her perfectly normal life in the quaint town of Kyushu. Her life suddenly picks up multiple gears when she encounters a young man named Sōta Munakata, who inquires about a door. A simple question that takes you on 2-hours of the protagonist saving Japan.

In the following movie, the very famous Nanoka Hara voiced the character of Suzume Iwato, and the renowned J-pop idol Hokuto Matsumura made his debut as a voice artist for the role of Sōta Munakata.

