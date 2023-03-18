Suzume takes over the world! Makoto Shinkai's film dominates box office outside of Japan

Makoto Shinkai is known for his movies like Garden of Words, Your Name, and Weathering With You. Throughout these years, his movies have dominated the box office. Recently, when his latest film Suzume was released in Japan, it managed to become the #15 highest-grossing movie of all time. It even surpassed the box-office hit movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

It has become a global success at the box office. The movie is all set to be released in 199 countries and territories. It has managed to sell over 2 million tickets outside Japan. To date, the movie has managed to take the #1 spot in every country out of Japan on the first day of screening.

Suzume breaks global records at the box office

As per Anime News Network, the movie has collected about 14,135,342,670 yen (about US$106 million) in Japan. Now, as it is moving out of the country, the numbers are bound to increase.

Earlier, when the movie was released in the home country on November 11, 2022, it surpassed everyone’s expectations. It sold over 1.33 million tickets worth 1.88 billion yen (US$13.49 million) on the first three days of screening. While overtaking Jujutsu Kaisen 0, it also became the ninth highest-grossing anime film in Japan and the #15 all-time film in Japan.



ALSO READ: When will Boruto Chapter 79 release? Date, time, twists, and other details of the manga series

Makoto Shinkai broke his own records with Suzume. The action-adventure film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more than Your Name. The latter managed to earn 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the time) during the first three days of the release.

Another masterpiece film by the creator, Weathering With You, also garnered popularity during its release. Beating the record, Suzume went on to sell 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than the iconic film.



Watch the trailer of Suzume:

More about Suzume: cast, plot, and details

The anime movie includes J-pop idol Hokuto Matsumura from SixTONES made his debut as a voice actor for the role of Sōta Munakata. Japanese actress Nanoka Hara lends her voice to Suzume Iwato.

The story revolves around a 17-year-old protagonist who lives in the quiet town of Kyushu. She meets a young man Sōta Munakata and along with him embarks on the journey to save Japan.

Filmmaker Makoto Shinkai also collaborated with team members from his previous movies. For character design, he united with Masayoshi Tanaka who has worked for both Your Name and Weathering With You. Takumi Tanji (Children who chase lost voices fame) joined as the art director while J-pop Band RADWIMPS worked on the film score.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023: From Demon Slayer to Jujutsu Kaisen, here's the full winners’ list