Suzume: Where to watch Makato Shinkai’s new film online? Streaming sites and other details

Suzume no Tojimari (Suzume's Locking Up) was one of the most awaited fantasy adventure anime by director Makoto Shinkai. Nanoka Hara was chosen to be the voice of Suzume with an open audition. The novel adaptation of this movie was written by the director Makoto Shinkai himself which was released on August 24, 2022.

Here is everything that you need to know about Suzume no Tojimari.

Where to Watch Suzume no Tojimari Online

Suzume no Tojimari was only released theatrically due to its huge success. The studio did not want to divert the revenue.

The global distribution rights of Suzume no Tojimari have been bought by Crunchyroll excluding Asia where Crunchyroll will be partnered with Sony. It was reported that distribution of this dark fantasy anime will begin in the early months of 2023. Date of Suzumi's online release is yet to be given by the Crunchyrolls.

Watch Suzume no Tojimari trailer here:

Suzume no Tojimari Release Date

Suzume no Tojimari first premiered in Japan on November 11, 2022 and since then has sold millions of tickets in Japan alone. The online release date of this dark fantasy anime is not yet known but it was reported that it will be distributed by Crunchyrolls in the earlier months of 2023.

Suzume no Tojimari Plot

A seventeen year old teenage Suzume meets a strange man who is searching for a special door. The duo together discovers the special door in an old abandoned house located in the mountains. With captivating force Suzume is drawn towards the handle. By stepping through the door, this teenager opens a portal to the unknown and more similar doors start appearing throughout Japan. Now, Suzume needs to travel throughout Japan whether across the mountains or through the sea to close each such door to stop the Door of Disasters from destroying Japan.

