Swan Song: Apple TV's upcoming movie starring Mahershala Ali to RELEASE globally on THIS date

The highly anticipated, star-studded picture "Swan Song'' will be released in cinemas and worldwide on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 17, according to Apple Original Films. “Swan Song '' stars two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, who also acts as producer, as well as eight-time Oscar contender Glenn Close and Academy Award nominee Naomie Harris. The ensemble cast also includes Golden Globe winner Awkwafina and Golden Globe nominee Adam Beach.

However, “Swan Song,” set in the near future, is a dramatic, emotional journey told through the perspective of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a fatal disease who is offered with an alternate option to protect his family from sorrow by his doctor (Glenn Close). Cam learns more about life and love than he ever anticipated as he struggles with whether or not to change his family's destiny. “Swan Song” delves into how far we will go and how much we are prepared to give up to create a better life for the ones we care about.

Interestingly, the emotive and thought-provoking picture is directed by Academy Award winner Benjamin Cleary ( "Stutterer”), based on Cleary's original script and produced by Anonymous Content and Concordia Studio. Producers include Anonymous Content's Adam Shulman ("Defending Jacob") and Jacob Perlin ("The Amazing Johnathan Documentary"), Concordia Studio's Jonathan King ("Stillwater," "Dark Waters"), Rebecca Bourke ("Wave"), and Mahershala Ali and Mimi Valdés ("Hidden Figures") via Know Wonder.

Meanwhile, “Swan Song'' will join an expanding lineup of Apple Original Films, which includes “CODA,” the first film to win all top prizes at the Sundance Film Festival and is now streaming on Apple TV+; and the soon-to-be-released “Finch,” the latest film starring Academy Award winner Tom Hanks and his follow-up to global smash hit “Greyhound.”

