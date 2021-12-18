Swan Song Twitter Review: Netizens hail Mahershala Ali starrer as 'absolutely brilliant'

Swan Song starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris released on Apple TV today and Twitter review started pouring in no time. Directed and written by Benjamin Cleary, the movie is a slow-burn meditation on death, as well as an assured example of the kind of inward-gazing, mid-scale sci-fi that is becoming increasingly rare. However, while Swan Song just released today, on December 17, it looks like netizens have already watched the movie, and are out with the verdict.

Going by the tweets, it is clear as day that fans have loved watching the movie. While one user wrote, "Awesome movie so far." Another user wrote, "What a beautifully well made and thought provoking film." Interestingly Twitterati also praised the movie for its soundtrack. Netizens also appreciated and applauded Mahershala Ali's acting in the movie. Without revealing too much, check out how other users reacted to the movie.

Take a look at the Twitter reviews for Swan Song:

#SwanSong had me pretty choked up towards the end of the film. It’s always a pleasure to see Mahershala Ali and the roles he plays, but after this, he deserves to lead more roles. pic.twitter.com/WbFXRLPsGs — SJ (@AndyPragmatic) December 17, 2021

What a beautifully well made and thought provoking film #SwanSong is on #appletv. Very black mirror-esque with no dreadful twist! — Martyn Makinson (@m_makinson) December 17, 2021

Awesome movie so far. #SwanSong I'm not gonna spoil it for the one who haven't seen it yet. A must watch. — Pill*Bin*Laden*480 (@stewievuitton66) December 17, 2021

the soundtrack list in #swansong is perfect — safiya. (@safiyasfeed) December 17, 2021

#SwanSong is a gorgeous-looking film with a fabulous soundtrack. Ali, Harris, Close, & Awkwafina tackle the question of love, sacrifice, & mortality with even, touching performances. A quiet little film that explores how far we’ll go to stay with the ones we love. pic.twitter.com/4ZI9OeCdcv — G-Man (@GMan23677156) December 17, 2021

