Swan Song Twitter Review: Netizens hail Mahershala Ali starrer as 'absolutely brilliant'

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Dec 18, 2021 03:08 AM IST  |  42.3K
   
Swan Song Twitter Review
Netizens hail Mahershala Ali starrer as 'absolutely brilliant'
Advertisement

 

Swan Song starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris released on Apple TV today and Twitter review started pouring in no time. Directed and written by Benjamin Cleary, the movie is a slow-burn meditation on death, as well as an assured example of the kind of inward-gazing, mid-scale sci-fi that is becoming increasingly rare. However, while Swan Song just released today, on December 17, it looks like netizens have already watched the movie, and are out with the verdict. 

Going by the tweets, it is clear as day that fans have loved watching the movie. While one user wrote, "Awesome movie so far." Another user wrote, "What a beautifully well made and thought provoking film." Interestingly Twitterati also praised the movie for its soundtrack. Netizens also appreciated and applauded Mahershala Ali's acting in the movie. Without revealing too much, check out how other users reacted to the movie.

Take a look at the Twitter reviews for Swan Song:

ALSO READ:Swan Song Review: Mahershala Ali delivers a knockout performance in an emotionally vulnerable set-up

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!