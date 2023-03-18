Swarm: Billie Eilish makes acting debut in Donald Glover's series, here's what she plays

Billie Eilish makes her acting debut with Donald Glover and Janine Nabers’s Swarm. The singer is featured in the enthralling role in this excellent newly released Amazon Prime series Swarm. People are praising Eilish’s acting skills and call this opportunity a very well deserved one. Fans even wish to see Billie Eilish in a role where she plays the main character. However in the Swarm her character seems to be doomed at the end as she acts as the group leader.

Billie Eilish in Swarm

Billie Eilish makes her entry in Swarm in the fourth episode. The protagonist Dre had been killing people because of her obsession with the famous artist Ni’Jah. Her murderous fixation has crossed the several state lines. As Dre was on her way to Ni’Jah’s Bonnaroo performance she was waylaid by a suspicious cop. But a white woman saves Dre and brings the latter to her and friends home.

Eva seems to be the leader of this friend group who thinks about their aura and wears the same colors. Eva tells Dre, ‘You’re part of the tribe now, we got you’. Eilish later turns out to be a NXIVM-style cult leader. She plays her part very well especially in the scene where she performs what seems to be reminiscent of Scientology’s auditing with Dre.

Billie Eilish on being an actor

Earlier when Billie Eilish hosted SNL in 2021, she talked about her childhood dream of always being an actor. Both her mother and father were actors along with brother Finneas and that’s why she always wanted to act in movies. Eilish is not only killing in the music industry but her schedule is also jam-packed with other brand endorsements, releasing fragrances, designing new Nikes and more. Now, acting debut with Donald Grover is certainly one more feather on her cap.

