Swarm ending explained: Why is Rashida killed and does Dre get to meet her idol Ni’Jah? Find out

Earlier this week season 1 of Swarm was dropped on Amazon Prime and it had fans going crazy over it. Created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, this series explores the dark side of the music industry fandom.

The protagonist of the series Dre is obsessed with the pop star Ni’Jah who is shown to be quite similar to Beyonce. However, her emotions take a dark side when she learns about her step sister Marissa’s suicide. Dre makes it her life mission to meet Ni’Jah and goes on killing people who say anything against the pop star. Continue reading to understand the ending of the horror series Swarm.

Watch the trailer of Swarm here:

Why is Rahida killed?

In the final episode of Swarm, we see that Dre transforms herself physically and reduces her obsession with Ni’Jah. Dre starts dating Rashida in Atlanta and does not react much when latter says that she doesn’t like Ni’Jah. However, Dre is still running from the police and she keeps stealing vehicles and credit cards to maintain her lifestyle and relationship with Rashida.

However on their one year anniversary with Rashida, Dre buys tickets for Ni’Jah’s concert and spends all her money which starts a fight between the couple. In the end Dre kills Rashida in a cold blood and burns her body. But the expensive tickets also go in flames with the body.

What did Dre do to get to meet Ni’Jah?

Despite having no ticket, Dre still goes to the venue and she kills the guy who was selling the tickets illegally. With bloody hands she goes into the concert and tries to make a run for Ni’Jah on stage. Dre doesn’t see Ni’Jah actual face but rather Marissa’s face as the pop star approaches her. Ni’Jah asks Dre to sing for the crowd and coaxes the audience to cheer for the latter. In the end, Ni’Jah escorts Dre out of the stadium and both of them leave together.

