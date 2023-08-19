'Sweet Britney Spears': Pink changes lyrics of hit song in support of singer dealing with divorce from husband Sam Asghari

At her Detroit tour stop on August 18, 2023, Pink modified the lyrics to her popular hit song "Don't Let Me Get Me" to express her empathy for Spears, who has been in the public eye for her struggles in recent years. The change was a subtle yet poignant one, as Pink sang "Sweet Britney Spears" in place of the original line "Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears." The audience at Comerica Park was moved by the gesture, responding with a chorus of "awws" in appreciation of Pink's touching tribute.

Pink's Connection with Britney Spears

The adapted lyrics showcase Pink's empathy and support for Spears, who has faced intense scrutiny and media attention throughout her career. Pink's decision to modify her song highlights the strength of the bond she feels with Spears and her desire to uplift her fellow artist. Pink's connection with Spears goes beyond this symbolic gesture. In an interview with PEOPLE magazine earlier in the year, Pink revealed her protective feelings towards Spears, likening herself to a big sister to the pop star. Pink explained that her 2001 single "Don't Let Me Get Me" was often misconstrued as criticism, but she had always intended it as a form of support. "I'm very protective of her, and she's the sweetest person in the world," Pink stated, emphasizing her sincere concern for Spears' well-being.

Britney Spears divorce from husband Sam Asghari

The news of Spears' divorce from Sam Asghari, her husband of 14 months, had just surfaced when Pink made her touching alteration to the lyrics. Sources close to the situation confirmed that Asghari had filed for divorce, prompting Spears to navigate another chapter of her life. Despite the challenges, Spears remained in high spirits, focusing on her future and maintaining a positive outlook. Pink's gesture of solidarity stands as a testament to the power of artists supporting one another in times of difficulty. Beyond the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, this act of empathy and understanding demonstrates the human connections that underlie the music world. Spears' journey has undoubtedly been marked by trials and triumphs, and with artists like Pink standing by her side, she can continue to draw strength from her peers as she forges ahead.

