Sweet Magnolias 3 trailer out: Here's everything we know about new season of Netflix's romantic drama series

American romantic drama series Sweet Magnolias is back with a brand-new season and the trailer for the upcoming installment was just released. Based on the novel series of the same name by Sherryl Woods, the series revolves around three South Carolina women. Here's all we know about the third season including the trailer details, release date, cast, and more.

Sweet Magnolias 3 trailer out, check it below

The trailer for season three of Sweet Magnolias was released on June 30, 2023. It features the three main characters Maddie Townsend, Dana Sue Sullivan, and Helen Decatur as they deal with the relationships in their life. The brand-new trailer starts off with the phrase, "New relationships and new challenges are good for the soul." This season, Maddie tries to help Cal through his anger issues, Dana Sue is finding her way around her her relationship with Ronnie, and Helen is trying to understand her feelings for both Erik and Ryan.

Sweet Magnolias 3 release date, and synopsis

Sweet Magnolias 3 is all set for release on July 202, 2023, on Netflix. The 10-episode season will premiere at once instead of following the new concept of following a weekly schedule. Season three promises more love, life, friendships, lessons, and learnings as all three of the friends fix things "one walk, one brunch, one conversation at a time." The series chronicles the lives of Maddie, Dana, and Helen, as they deal with their personal and professional lives because creating a balance between family, career, love, and friendship is not an easy job.

The synopsis of the season reads, "Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family." It adds that the season will have "unexpected consequences" and "romantic surprises" while the three childhood best friends tackle their problems "with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion."

Sweet Magnolias 3 cast and more

Sweet Magnolias 3 stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley as the main trio of Maddie, Dana, and Helen. It also features Britney Spears' sister actress Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons, who is now struggling as she figures out her newly-attained motherhood. Apart from them, other returning cast memebers include Chris Klein as Bill Townsend, Carson Rowland as Tyler Townsend, Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend, Chris Medlin as Isaac Downey, and Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan.

Bianca Berry Tarantino, who played Katie Townsend, will not be returning due to a scheduling conflict. Ella Grace Helton will be taking over the role for her. Season three began filming in July 2022. Sweet Magnolias was first announced in September 2018 and the first season eventually premiered on May 19, 2020. The second season premiered on February 4, 2022, and each installment has had 10 episodes each.

