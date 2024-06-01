Sweet Magnolias' JoAnna Garcia Swisher Updates Fans on Season 4 Shoot; Says 'I Always Get a Little Emo'

JoAnna Garcia Swisher took to Instagram to announce the end of filming for Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias. In a photo with costars Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley, she referred to them as 'two of my favorite humans.' The 44-year-old actress hinted at some exciting twists in the upcoming season, labeling it as 'magical' and suggesting there are surprises in store.

"That's a wrap on Season 4! Can't wait for you to see what we've been doing in Serenity," wrote the star, who plays Maddie. "I always get a bit emotional when we finish filming. It's bittersweet. There's a great sense of accomplishment for all the hard work, long hours, and effort put into bringing this story to life. But there's also overwhelming gratitude."

She added, "Most of our crew has been with us since the beginning. We've shared a lot of life, from laughter to love. Even the newest members of our family feel like we've known each other forever, completing our team perfectly."

JoAnna Garcia Swisher calls season 4 of Sweet Magnolias her favourite yet!

The actress hailed Season 4 as her favourite, not just for the OMG moments but because it was a joy to create. She hinted, 'In many ways, it feels like we are just getting started.' She concluded with a toast to her costars, Elliott (Dana Sue) and Headley (Helen), emphasizing their collective contribution to Serenity and Sweet Magnolias.

The series, launched in May 2020, tracks the lives of best friends Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen, nicknamed the Sweet Magnolias, as they navigate romance, family, and work in the quaint town of Serenity.

Garcia Swisher: Sweet Magnolias is about women supporting women

Season 2 was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic but aired in February 2022. The latest season of Sweet Magnolia premiered in July 2023.

Based on Sherryl Woods' romance novels, the show depicts women “who wholeheartedly support each other,” Garcia Swisher told PEOPLE before Season 2. "They may not always agree, but they're each other's strongest advocates. It's a beautiful testament to friendship," she added, referring to her character and best friend's relationship.

Viewers can stream seasons 1-3 of Sweet Magnolias on Netflix.

