Sweet Night: BTS member V's solo track for Itaewon Class OST tops iTunes Top Songs chart in 77 countries

Fans of BTS member V can rejoice as their idol's solo track Sweet Night, which is a part of K-drama Itaewon Class' OST, has topped iTunes Top Songs chart in 77 countries. Read below for more details.

While ARMY is still gutted about the fact that the four scheduled concerts in Seoul, which were a part of BTS' upcoming Map of the Soul Tour, was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, V is here to save the day with his soothing vocals that can melt even the coldest of hearts! Recently, V's solo track Sweet Night, which was a part of K-drama Itaewon Class' OST was released and that led to a major meltdown as fans could not get over how beautiful the song turned out to be.

Sweet Night, which was also produced by Taehyung, stands atop of not one or two or three iTunes charts, but the song is in the #1 position in the iTunes Top Songs chart in 77 countries, which include the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and more. Moreover, V's solo song currently ranks second in the most #1's on the iTunes Top Songs chart for a Korean artist as the BTS member is just behind Psy, whose Gangnam Style topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 86 countries. That's not all! Taetae is also the second Korean artist to top the iTunes Top Songs chart in the UK after Psy's Gangnam Style. Sweet Night is also the first track from the OST of a K-drama to top the iTunes Top Songs chart in the U.S. and U.K.

Listen to V mesmerising us with his vocals in Sweet Night's MV below:

Leave it to V to leave us enchanted with Sweet Night!

What did you think of V's vocals in Sweet Night? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Composing a song like Sweet Night for Itaewon Class is super special for V, as the K-drama stars his close friend Park Seo-joon. The two entertainers are a part of the Wooga Squad, which also includes Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung-sik and PeakBoy.

