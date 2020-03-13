Sweet Night by BTS V: Taehyung sends shivers & leaves you tearing up with Park Seo Joon's Itaewon Class OST

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sweet Night song by BTS V has released and it is all things beautiful. Taehyung has sung the mesmerising song for his close friend Park Seo Joon's Itaewon Class.

If heaven had a jukebox, we would want Taehyung's Sweet Night to play in the background. It was previously confirmed that BTS singer V has worked on a song for his good friend Park Seo Joon's show Itaewon Class OST. Despite being busy with BTS' new album Map of the Soul: 7, Taehyung took time out to record a song for the show. The song has been titled Sweet Night and has finally found its way online and it ignites all kinds of emotions.

"We were ships in the night I’m wondering Are you my best friend Feel’s like a river’s rushing through my mind I wanna ask you If this is all just in my head My heart is pounding tonight I wonder..." Taehyung sings in the track. The soothing music and the heart touching lyrics sends shivers down the spine while causing goosebumps and tearing us up. The song makes you fall in love with the idea of love. It also shows how comfortable Taehyung has become with singing in English.

The song is set against the montages of the show. Check out the song below:

What did you think of the song? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

It is no secret that V and Park share a close bond. They were a part of the Wooga Squad. The squad also featured Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung-sik and PeakBoy. The became friends when the duo starred in the 2016 drama Hwarang. Apart from acting on the show, V also sang a song, It's Definitely You, with Jin for Hwarang's OST.

Read More