Sweet Tooth Season 3 TRAILER: First Hybrid Gus Is The Key To End Sicks In Final Season Of Fantasy Drama Series
The Sweet Tooth Season 3 trailer hints at a dynamic conclusion to the series! The first hybrid of the town will be the key to ending the pandemic, but some cynical antiheroes can hinder the plan!
The human-hybrid fantasy drama is gearing up for its final season!
The cutest little half-deer and half-human hybrid, Gus is the first of his kind. According to the new trailer, he is the key to ending the virus or “the sick” that’s caused havoc in the town. Fun fact: Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr. is the show's executive producer! Check out the first look here…
Unpacking the Sweet Tooth season 3 trailer
The post-apocalyptic world is plagued by The H5G9 Virus, known as “the sick” among the commoners. The final season’s trailer hints at the cure for the disease, leading to the show’s natural ending. Although Gus is the key to restoring humanity, it’s not going to be an easy journey!
The trailer highlights people battling the pandemic with various self-proclaimed solutions, some of whom are borderline cynical! As the scenario grows more intense, the young boy, the first hybrid, has to go on an unthinkable journey.
What’s Sweet Tooth all about?
The season’s synopsis will highlight the aftermath of the battle at Pubba’s Cabin, where Gus, Jepperd, Becky, and Wendy defeated General Abbott. The team will “embark on a journey to Alaska in search of Gus’s mother, Birdie, who has been working to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick.”
On their way, they encounter Dr. Singh, who has a dangerous belief about Gus and the origin of the deadly virus. A new problem arises when Helen Zhang, her daughter Rosie, and the ferocious Wolf Boys go after Gus to fulfill their desire to “restart human birth.”
“With the clock to find answers running out, alliances are tested, and destinies intertwine, all leading to a thrilling climax that will determine the fate of humanity and hybrids,” the synopsis concludes.
The show stars Christian Convery as Gus, 3 Body Prombelm’s Rosalind Chao as Helen Zhang, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Becky, Amy Seimetz as Birdie, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd and many others.