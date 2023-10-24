'Sweetheart welcome to New York': When Ryan Gosling revealed his daughter learned to give the finger in the city

Back in 2017, Ryan Gosling attended the Saturday Night Live in New York where he spoke to the host Jimmy Kimmel. In the interview, the La La Land actor spoke about his experience bringing his family to New York for the show. Gosling and his gorgeous wife Eva Mendes share two daughters Esmeralda and Amada.

Ryan Gosling shared a funny incident when he brought his youngest daughter to New York

In the interview, Ryan Gosling went on to share a funny incident that happened when he brought his youngest daughter to New York for the first time. Talking about his daughter Amada, he shared, “I brought my family. My youngest daughter is a year and a half and it was her first time in New York and I’ve brought her to the window in the morning and I said, ‘Sweetheart, welcome to New York’. And two cars went… smash!” The audience shared a hearty laugh.

Gosling continued to narrate, “And smoke started pouring out of the cars and these two guys got out and I won’t repeat the hand gestures for you but I just quickly covered her eyes and ran away from the window.” To this, Kimmel joked, “She learnt to give the finger in New York, wow, that’s a very New York experience.” And Ryan admitted, “Very, very New York.”

The time when Ryan Gosling shared that he was a dad first

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are extremely protective about their private life and their children. However, Gosling has spoken about being a family oriented man on multiple occasions. In an interview with the Daily Mail , he revealed, "I'm like a dad first, and part of the reason for doing the film [The Gray Man] was this opportunity for us to go to these interesting places and be there with my kids." In the same interview, he also joked, "You know it's funny, we went to France and we went everywhere - we went to the Louvre and all these things. And if I asked them now, 'What was your favorite part about France?' They will say, 'The fruit plate at the hotel.'

After the massive success of his last movie, Barbie, Ryan Gosling is all set to star in The Fall Guy. The movie is set to release in 2024.

