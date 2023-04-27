Swifties show overwhelming support to GoFundMe started for young fan killed by drunk driver

Jacob Lewis, 20, was allegedly killed by a drunk driver on his way home from a Taylor Swift concert on Friday. Swifties came together to help Jacob’s family cover funeral expenses, and the internet did not fail to notice how heartwarming the fans' overwhelming support was.

Jacob Lewis dies at 20

Jacob Lewis, who was accompanied by his sister to the Taylor Swift concert in Houston on Friday. Jacob and his sister April left the Era’s tour concert early Saturday morning. Unfortunately, their car broke down in the middle of the highway. Jacob was getting out to push the vehicle when he got hit by the car Alan Bryant Hayes was driving. Jacob died on the spot as Hayes got out of his car to help April pull Jacob out from under his car’s tire. He then fled the scene leaving April helpless. A tow truck driver heroically chased Alan down. Hayes was finally taken into custody after a foot chase from the cops. The 34-year-old was charged with failure to stop and render aid, Alan is now detained at the Harris Country Jail.

April also sustained a few injuries from the incident. Jacob’s dad Steve Lewis spoke to KHOU 11, saying, "You know, to make it worse, the driver got out, helped my daughter get my son out from under his car, saw what had happened, and got in his car and left. I hope that everybody who knew Jacob was touched by him, and he was a good part of their lives."

ALSO READ: Bob Lee murder case: Here’s everything you need to know about the Cash App founder’s killing

Taylor Swift fans show support

A GoFundMe was started by the ‘Pokémon Community of Houston’ to raise enough money to help Jacob’s family cover funeral expenses. The page read, "Honor the memory of his son by raising money for flowers and funeral costs."

"Jacob Lewis spent many years playing the Pokemon TCG in the Houston area. He had completed the World Championships, the highest-level event, for many years. Because of this, he has inspired many others to strive for more."

The Swifties were quick to extend a helping hand as a lot of the fans started donating $13 each, which also happened to be Taylor’s lucky number. The goal of the fundraiser, which was set at $75,000, was quickly surpassed in one day, raising almost $100,000. The fans also provided a few words of comfort to Jacob’s family as many commented on lyrics from Taylor's song. A comment read, "Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you… Long live, Jacob."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How much does Elon Musk make off Twitter subscription? Tesla CEO reveals