10 most popular movies and TV shows starring Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney is currently one of Hollywood's stars that is rising the quickest. Before becoming well-known as a character in multiple popular series that also demonstrated her exceptional adaptability across several genres, she originally shone in a few parts over the years when she was younger.

Add a few film parts and her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, and it becomes obvious that this young woman, who is almost 24 years old, is already accomplishing amazing things. It's intriguing to look back on her already outstanding career and determine which roles she excelled in.

Here are some of Sydney Sweeney's best performances:

10. Under The Silver Lake (2018)

Early in her career, Sydney Sweeney primarily appeared in mystery-themed films and television programs. One of these was Under the Silver Lake from 2018, which starred Andrew Garfield as Sam, a character who spends the entire movie looking into the disappearance of his neighbor (Riley Keough). Sweeney played Shooting Star #2, but his involvement was minimal—he was only visible for a brief period.

9. In The Vault (2017)

The majority of those who watched In The Vault said it was a delight, even though it is perhaps the least well-known of Sydney Sweeney's significant parts. The online series, which had 16 episodes, told a lighthearted mystery about the death of a freshman one month into the first semester of college.

8. Big Time Adolescence (2019)

Big Time Adolescence from 2019 was possibly even better. Davidson plays Zeke, a college dropout who adversely affects Mo, a young girl played by Griffin Gluck. Sweeney, who plays Holly, Zeke's girlfriend and the person who forges a crucial connection with Mo, delivers a fantastic supporting performance.

7. Downfalls High (2021)

Kelly serves as the narrator and the movie is based on his song Tickets to my Downfall. The 45-minute film centers on a lonely adolescent (Chase Hudson) who strikes up a quick romance with Scarlett (Sweeney), a popular student. In a short period, it amassed millions of views and received favorable reviews.

6. Everything Sucks! (2018)

Everything Sucks! on Netflix, which is set in the town of Boring, Oregon, served as a mockery of teen culture throughout the '90s. Sweeney was excellent as Emaline Addario, a theater student and crush of one of the key characters, Kate (Peyton Kennedy), even if she wasn't the primary character.

5. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was released in 2019, starred Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, two of the biggest stars in the world. In the movie, actors such as Damon Herriman, Maya Hawke, Victoria Pedretti, and Sydney Sweeney, who played "Snake," interacted with the real-life Manson Family cult.

4. The White Lotus (2021)

The White Lotus, a twisty drama that followed the lives of the guests and staff at a tropical resort for over a week, was Sydney Sweeney's most recent project with the network. Olivia Mossbacher, possibly the least endearing character in the series, was present. Even yet, Sweeney was perfect on her part as the cynical and frequently rude girl.

3. Sharp Objects (2018)

The miniseries, which was based on the same-named book, followed troubled reporter Camille Parker (Amy Adams), who goes back to her hometown to investigate the murders of two women. In infrequent appearances, Sweeney played Alice, Camille's roommate when she resided in a mental institution as a teenager. One of the most touching scenes in the show resulted from their bond.

2. The Handmaid's Tale (2017)

The Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series went to The Handmaid's Tale. The television show is set in a post-Civil War dystopia where society forces fertile women to live in substandard conditions and uses them as slaves for childbearing. Sweeney played Eden, an obedient girl who is married off to Commander Nick Blaine, and she had a significant role in season 2. (Max Minghella). Although it was sorry to see her leave the program, she will always be remembered as a fascinating character.

1. Euphoria (2019)

Many people believe that Euphoria is what first made Sydney Sweeney known as a rising star. The series explores the real-life struggles of numerous high school teenagers as they cope with a variety of issues, including drug use, sex, relationships, mental health, and much more. Sweeney plays Cassie Howard, a sweet young woman who is shunned by her classmates because of her prior sexual activity. She has one of the most horrific backstories on the show, involving a vehicle accident, a drug addiction, and the father's abandonment of his family. Possibly the most endearing character in the program is Cassie, and Sweeney excels in the part.

Sweeney generally played minor roles, but "In The Vault" served as a springboard for her to eventually play larger ones. While the majority of the teenage ensemble was undoubtedly skilled, Sweeney appears to have had the most success so far outside of the web series. There is no doubt that Sydney Sweeney's real ascension began in 2018, as she played significant roles in some of the most well-known series of the year. In many of Sweeney's roles to date, she has played characters that the audience can support and cheer for.

