Sydney Sweeney and Darren Barnet reunite at celebrity event; tags their selfie as 'the reunion of the century'

Sydney Sweeny is the talk of the town. Being part of one of the biggest shows this year, she has made her mark on the industry. This week Sweeney received accolades for spearheading the newest generation of emerging talent, which many of her Hollywood friends congratulated her for. She was seen partying it up in L.A with her celebrity friends, and posting constantly throughout the night on her Instagram.

Sydney Sweeny lives it up with Darren Barnet

Noah Schnapp, Steve Lacy, and Sydney Sweeney were honored at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event. She was accompanied by her cousin, and many famous artists had come to celebrate Sweeney, including actor Darren Barnet, her co-star in the upcoming romantic comedy Anyone But You. The pair took photos together at the event hosted at Hollywood’s NeueHouse, where they also mingled with other cast members like Michelle Hurd, Alexandra Shipp, and Dermot Mulroney. The Never Have I Ever actor posted a clip of the whole group on Instagram, that the Euphoria star later reposted, captioning it, "The reunion of the century." Although the 25-year-old's co-star Glen Powell sadly wasn't present at this surprise get-together, he congratulated Sweeney on his Instagram Story, describing her as a "Hollywood powerhouse."

At the event, the Euphoria star donned a glossy black leather dress and silver earrings, while Barnet chose a red leather jacket, black pin-stripe pants, and a white tank top. The actress took to her Instagram page to share images from the evening, including snapshots from the photo booth to thank Variety for including her in the class of 2023 and for the great night they had. Continuing to show her gratitude to her team, she said, "And also I just wanna thank my incredible team who've been by my side since day one, and my fellow cast mates who are like family now :) got so much love and appreciation for all of you."

Sydney Sweeny slams dating rumors

Recently the photos of Sweeney and Powell enjoying each other's company alongside the cast and crew of Anyone But You outside of the set went viral. Rumors about the two dating and cheating on their respective partners started to make the rounds on the internet. In an interview with Variety, the actress addressed the speculations, saying, "It's a rom-com. That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care."

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old has a fully booked year in front of her, with her movie reality recently out, and her next film coming out in December, the actress has a long year ahead of her.

