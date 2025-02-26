Sydney Sweeney and Fiancé Jonathan Davino Postpone Wedding Feuling Breakup Rumors; Deets HERE

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have reportedly postponed their wedding, raising questions about their relationship. The couple, who got engaged in early 2022, were set to tie the knot in May 2025.

However, sources told TMZ in February 2025 that the wedding is on hold due to their busy schedules. Despite speculation, there is no confirmation that they have split.

Although fans have questioned their status, Sydney confirmed she was still engaged to Jonathan in March 2024. While hosting Saturday Night Live, she referred to Jonathan as her fiancé and shared that he was in her dressing room during the show.

In February 2022, Sydney was first spotted wearing a diamond ring, sparking engagement rumors. However, she has often been seen without it, fueling breakup speculation.

In 2023, Sydney and her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell were rumored to be romantically involved. Their chemistry in the film and red carpet appearances led to speculation, especially after Glen’s breakup with Gigi Paris. Sydney and Jonathan addressed the rumors when they were seen on a date night in April 2023.

Sydney Sweeney later clarified the situation, saying, “I mean, we sold a rom-com. We were just filming a fun, amazing movie.” Glen also denied the rumors, calling Sydney “one of the most spectacular humans” he had ever met.

Sydney and Jonathan reportedly began dating in 2018. She has preferred to keep her relationship private, telling Cosmopolitan in 2022, “I don’t date people in the spotlight. I can just be normal Syd that way.”

For now, Sydney and Jonathan appear to still be together, but the delay in their wedding plans has left fans wondering what’s next for the couple.