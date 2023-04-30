Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino step out for date night in NYC amid Glen Powell dating rumors

Recently, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino made headlines after there were reports they have parted ways. This surfaced after Sweeney's intense chemistry with co-star Glen Powell. Earlier this week, Jonathan was also spotted leaving their Los Angeles home with three bags, dog bed, and her pit bill mix Tank. His actions further fueled the breakup rumors despite their engagement in March 2022. Now, it looks like, all is okay between Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino date night

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino were spotted stepping out on a date night in New York City amid the breakup rumors. The Chicago hotelier and Euphoria star put together a united front as twinned in black clothes. Jonathan can be seen placing his hand on Sydney’s back as they were spotted outside the restaurant.

Sydney Sweeney looked chic in black mini dress and knee high boots that she paired with an oversized men’s jacket and silver hoop earrings.

According to Daily Mail, Sydney Sweeney was not wearing her engagement ring, which she was also photographed not wearing earlier this week. It seemed like Sydney Sweeney was in New York for her work with Armani Beauty.

All these relationship drama started when Gigi Paris reportedly shaded Glen Powell after they had broken up. Fans were quick to speculate that the couple broke up because of the intense chemistry between Sydney Sweeney and Powell on the sets of Anyone But You.

