Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell cozy up after the latter’s girlfriend Gigi Paris unfollows actress

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s chemistry continues to make headlines amid rumours of them dating.

Sydney and Glen will be sharing screen space in their upcoming romantic-comedy Anyone But You. Speculations of the actors dating each other started doing the rounds after they were seen getting cozy and sharing a kiss. However, it should be noted that the photos were from the shoot of their movie in Australia. Amid this, it recently came to fans’ notice that Powell’s girlfriend Gigi Paris unfollowed Sydney on Instagram.

And now, Sydney and Glen were seen getting cozy yet again as they attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney at CinemaCon

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney turned up in their fashionable best at CinemaCon. The actors were there to promote their upcoming film. In the pictures published by Page Six, Sweeney, 25, was seen donning a pink off-shoulder jumpsuit. She wore her hair down with a middle parting and accessorized the look with a pair of silver earrings.

On the other hand, Powell, 34, wore a greyish green tee-shirt with a pair of grey trousers. The Top Gun: Maverick actor and the Euphoria actress stood close and smiled brightly for the pictures. The actors could not take their eyes off each other as the paparazzi clicked them.

Sydney Sweeney still engaged to beau Jonathan Davino amid Glen Powell dating rumours?

According to TMZ, a source spilled the beans about Sydney Sweeney’s relationship status with her longtime beau Davino. The source told the media outlet that the Euphoria sctress “is still living with [fiance Jonathan Davino] and all is well between them — they are still engaged.The rumors that Sydney and Glen are a couple are completely false.”

Davino, 37, and Sweeney, 25, have been together since 2018. The duo got engaged in February 2022 last year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Reality' trailer out: Sydney Sweeney looks mysterious in whistleblower-based upcoming HBO drama film