Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell show their sizzling chemistry: Exploring their new project and the controversy surrounding them

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s much-anticipated rom-com Anyone but You is all set to hit the theaters on December 22. The hype around their upcoming film is unmatched and it's all thanks to the actors’ on-screen chemistry.

The behind-the-scenes snaps that came out of the filming sets of Anyone but You featured the actors engaging in romantic gestures while scantily dressed. Even though it was all meant for the big screen it kept the fans hooked all along and fans being fans started manifesting an off-screen romance between the two.

What first started off as a cliché dating rumor between the two actors filming a rom-com soon turned into a full-fledged controversy.

If reports are to be believed, Glen Powell’s real-life girlfriend Gigi Paris was not very welcoming of his dating rumors with Sydney Sweeney. This took a toll on their relationship and the two have reportedly broken up.

Are Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney dating each other?

We don't need to mention how important chemistry is between the actors who are about to feature as lovers in a rom-com. The chemistry needs to be organic rather than forced for it to weave that magical and classic rom-com. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell appeared to have the required chemistry and more as can be concluded from the trailer of the film as well as their off-screen appearances together for the promotion of their upcoming rom-com Anyone but You.

This chemistry between the duo stirred up rumors about the on-screen couple actually dating in real life. Both the actors however have quashed the rumors multiple times.

What Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have to say about their relationship rumors

When Sweeney and Powell appeared on the Today show they were confronted with questions about their dating rumors. While Sydney Sweeney dodged the question with her sweet smile Powell answered, “No, but we do love each other.”

In a separate conversation with Glamour Magazine Sweeney addressed the rumors of her and Glen Powell dating in real life. She revealed that she has been in a steady relationship with businessman Jonathon Davino. Jonathon and Sydney Sweeney have together produced Anyone but You.

Speaking on the dating rumors with Glen Powell, Sydney said, “It was really hard on Glen, which made me sad because it was such a beautiful experience for the both of us. I care for him so much.”

If reports are to be believed Glen Powell’s real-life relationship took a plunge because of the dating rumors swirling around him and Sweeney.

