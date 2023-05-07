Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s Anyone But You: Cast, release rate and more; Here's all about the romcom

The era of romcoms is back, and it is here to stay. Anyone But You starring two of Hollywood’s biggest names, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, is a highly anticipated movie. The pictures from the sets of the movie have given us a glimpse into the chemistry the co-stars share, and it’s safe to say that the fans are eager and hungry for more.

Anyone But You: Release Date

The official date for the release of Anyone But You is December 15, 2023. The movie's filming wrapped up in April 2023, and the fans will likely get a trailer for the movie in a few months.

Anyone But You: Cast

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell will be the leading stars of Anyone But You. However, the names of the characters they will be playing have not been revealed yet. The rest of the cast of the movie includes Darren Barnet, Dermot Mulroney, Michelle Hurd, Rachel Griffiths, Alexandra Shipp, Hadley Robinson, and Joe Davidson.

Pairing Sydney and Glen for the movie was the perfect choice. Sydney has gained a lot of appreciation and attention from fans for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus. Glen’s career peaked when he played Hangman in the summer of 2022 in the movie Top Gun: Maverick. When the cast for the movie was announced in January 2023, Glen took to his Instagram and posted an article captioning, “So excited for this one…” Sydney did the same while writing, “See you soon mate ;).” The film will be directed by Will Gluck. Will is known best for his work as a director for the rom-com movies Easy A and Friends With Benefits.

What you can expect from Anyone But you

The first footage of Anyone But You was seen at CinemaCon on April 24 during Sony Pictures’ presentation, but the footage was not released publicly. Discussing Films declared that the footage was “really raunchy, with plenty of partial nudity seen with its two attractive main stars. It’s got a mean sense of humor as well.” The footage showed Glen pushing Sydney off a boat as they tried to reenact the iconic Titanic scene; the film is said to play to “charm and comedic strengths.”

The movie is roughly based on Shakespeare’s play Much Ado About Nothing. It follows “two former college enemies who pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding years later for their own personal gain, but actually fall in love. This version paints the two as obsessive and not being able to stand each other, yet they keep running back after every sexual encounter.”

Glen revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, “Not only do we go for the hard R, which is really, really fun. Also like, when’s the last time you saw a hard R rom-com that’s big and it’s cinematic? Everybody’s in swimsuits looking good,”

Sydney and Glen’s chemistry caused the internet to speculate that a romance was brewing between the stars. Soon after the rumors started, Glen’s now ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris unfollowed Sydney on Instagram. Sydney is still engaged to her fiance Jonathan Davino so the rumors died down without further speculation. A source told People that “Gigi and Glen had broken up several times. They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long-distance filming, and when she came to Australia, they both decided to break up for good.”

