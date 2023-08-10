Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on Glen Powell dating rumors and rom-com together: 'That's what people want'

Ever since Sydney Sweeney came into the spotlight with HBO's hugely successful Zendaya starrer series Euphoria, she has remained in the news for something. Her personal life has been yet another place of interest for the media and netizens across the world. The 25-year-old, who recently starred in the crime drama film Reality, was embroiled in controversy after reports claimed she was romancing her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell.

Sweeney and Powell's proximity caused debate because both were in relationships with other people. While Sweeney has been engaged to Jonathan Davino since February 2022, Powell was dating Gigi Paris since 2019 but they broke up this year. The split came after the model visited the two actors on set while they were filming their rom-com movie. Sweeney has now broken her silence on the reports and this is what she had to say about the rumors.

Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on Glen Powell dating rumors

After pictures of Sweeney and Powell looking cozy as they hung out with the cast and crew of Anyone But You offscreen went viral, the dating rumors were quick to spark. During a chat with Variety, the actress spoke up about the dating claims and cheating rumors. "It's a rom-com. That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care," she said referring to their upcoming romantic comedy film which is all set to release in December this year.

"We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker," she continued and added that they're excited about the press tour and that they talk all the time. Sweeney also divulged that it's funny because she doesn't mind leaning into the narrative being spread around. "They want it. It's fun to give it to 'em," she said. Will Gluck, the director of the film, also gave his opinion about the whole situation.

"Sydney is brilliant at a lot of things, including how to deal with social media; she didn't emotionally internalize it. It was crazy, but after a while it became normal." He called her smart and revealed that she's a quick study who is not afraid to ask questions. Meanwhile, Sweeney added that sometimes she is "beat up" by the rumors, comments, and unnecessary trolling. "It's hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself."

She explained that people build someone up pretty quickly and then tear them down with the same speed. The actress mused how three years ago, she was going to college like a normal girl and how people think she's suddenly not a human being with emotions just because she's a celebrity now. Months back, the Internet was abuzz with claims that Sweeney led to Powell's breakup with Paris, especially after the latter unfollowed the former.

