Sydney Sweeney was raised near Lakeside and her love of the water recently brought her to warm Florida to look for her most recent real estate venture. Sydney Sweeney is now spending a lot of money, and it's all related to her recent move to warm South Florida, where she is driving a rather unusual brand-new car!

Sydney Sweeney buys a new beach car

According to TMZ, the actress purchased a new beachmobile worth USD 70K from Hampton Jollys in Greenwich, Connecticut. The ride is designed for outdoor enjoyment and resembles a hybrid of a golf cart and dune buggy, yet it is more expensive than a sports car. Sydney chose the sky blue option, which looks like the one in these facsimile photos, out of the ten hues the automobile comes in, according to TMZ.

Sydney Sweeney becomes the owner of a massive mansion

The actress, who is only 26 years old, already has an impressive investment portfolio, and it has recently been reported that she has spent a significant amount of money on her fourth property, a large beachfront estate in the Florida Keys. For a staggering $13 million, Sweeney purchased the magnificent coastal property, which has opulent features that she will undoubtedly enjoy as she spends more time in the sunshine state.

Advertisement

Sweeney currently owns two residences in Los Angeles, so this is her third real estate purchase. Modern luxuries in Sweeney's new 7,000-square-foot home include a chef's kitchen, a wine room, an elevator, a home gym, and a heated and chilled infinity pool with a swim-up bar with underwater barstools.

Sweeney's upcoming film

Sweeney bought a house amidst her upcoming role as Boxer Christy Martin in a new biopic. Sweeney is anticipated to train for the part to transform into an on-screen Martin. She previously said to Deadline that she was excited to challenge herself for the part, which she anticipates to be physically and emotionally taxing.

ALSO READ: Dakota Johnson Says It Felt 'Very Healthy' When Her Mother 'Allowed' Her to Discover Her Sexuality