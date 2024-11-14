Sydney Sweeney Calls Out Hollywood’s ‘Fake’ Women Empowerment Narrative: 'It’s All a Front'

Sydney Sweeney is opening up about the true nature of self-proclaimed women empowerment figures in Hollywood. The Immaculate actress, in a new interview, expressed that there are people in showbiz who put up a front of standing up for women while privately facilitating their downfall. Among many eye-popping claims, Sweeney appeared to suggest it is mostly women dragging fellow women down in Tinsel Town.

“It is very disheartening to see women tear other women down,” Sweeney said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “Especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard—hopeful to achieve whatever dreams that they may have—and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they’ve done.”

Though the 27-year-old did not name names, her comments seemed to be aimed at Carol Baum, an acclaimed producer and professor at USC.

Earlier this year, Baum said at an event that Sweeney was “not pretty” and “can’t act,” expressing confusion about the hype surrounding her. According to The Daily Mail, Baum watched Sweeney's new film Anyone But You to better understand why she was a hot topic of discussion in pop culture, but by the time the end credits rolled, she said she was left even more confused by the buzz around her.

Baum reportedly went on to reveal that she asked her class the next day to help her understand Sweeney’s hype, but her students had no answer either. One of them, however, had a clever argument. Baum was apparently asked by one of her disciples if she would work with Sweeney if casting her was a guarantee to get a project off the ground.

Acknowledging that the question did not have a simple answer, Baum said, Who doesn’t want their movies to be greenlit?

Seemingly aiming her remarks at Baum, Sweeney, in her earlier mentioned interview, said, “This entire industry, all people say, is ‘Women empowering other women.’ None of it’s happening. All of it is fake and a front for all the other s*** that they say behind everyone’s back.”

Trying to offer her perspective on why women allegedly feel the need to undermine other women, Sweeney said she believes it’s because of generational conditioning, where women have been taught that there can only be one woman at the top. Per the Euphoria actress, this is what forces women to get into a race with other women instead of lifting themselves and simultaneously uplifting their female peers.

Sweeney remains booked and busy on the work front with multiple projects in her bag, including the Christy Martin biopic, which she was snapped filming last month.

