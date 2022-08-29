Sydney Sweeney defends mother's birthday bash; Says innocent party was turned into 'absurd' politics

Sydney Sweeney is speaking out on behalf of her family. Recently, the Euphoria actress faced some heat online after posting several pictures from their mother's surprise birthday party on Friday night. Sydney Sweeney and her brother Trent faced backlash from fans who were disappointed by what they perceived to be signs of her family's conservatism.

The pictures in question depict a number of party guests sporting red MAGA-inspired caps that read, "Make Sixty Great Again," as Trent explained on his personal Instagram account. Although the party for their mother's 60th birthday party seemed to have been an innocent "hoedown," netizens turned the affair on its head pretty quickly after they spotted these captions on the guests. In some of Sydney's snaps, a man wearing what looks to be a "Blue Lives Matter" shirt, which is represented by a black and white flag consisting of blue stripes along the middle is also visible.

As the backlash reached a peak with fans and spectators poking the actress, Sweeney decided to write back to the public and defend her family. On Saturday, the 24-year-old took to Twitter and wrote, via Page Six, "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention," she went on to add, "Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!"

The birthday bash seemed to be a nice time for everyone in attendance, despite the online controversy. Line dancing, jean jacket stitching, and mechanical bull riding were among some of the fun activities the party-goers enjoyed on the merry day. While posting a series of happening snaps from the day, Sweeney wrote, "no better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown."

