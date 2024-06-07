Sydney Sweeney Eyed For New Star Wars Project? Here's What Report Says

There have been discussions on the internet that famed actress Sydney Sweeney is being eyed as a future prospect in a new Star Wars Project. As per an X (formerly Twitter) post made by user @MyTimeToShineH, Lucasfilm, the production house that has produced the Star Wars franchise, is “interested in Sydney Sweeney” for a new instalment in the verse.

X user says Lucasfilm considering Sydney Sweeney for new Star Wars project

The user regularly posts industry scoops, and it might not even be a distant possibility that Sweeney, who rose to fame as Cassie from HBO+ record-breaking show Euphoria, could appear in the next few instalments. The actress has kickstarted her big screen acts now, as she was recently seen in Anyone But You alongside Glen Powell. The actress also appeared alongside fellow star Dakota Johnson in the film Madame Webb, but it was not well received by the audience, and could only manage to garner a rating of 3.9 on IMDb.

There has been no confirmation from Lucasfilm as of yet, but if the actress is to join the projects, one can expect her to play a significant role after the mainstream attention and acclaim Sweeney has garnered.

Although the bad reception of a film like Madame Webb might faze many stars, Sweeney is certainly indifferent to it. “I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen,” the star told the Los Angeles Times in an interview. She even took a dig at the film during her SNL appearance, joking “You definitely didn’t see me in Madame Web.”

Sydney Sweeney rumored to take up the role of Blonde Phantom

Earlier, rumors were going around that Sweeney will now compete with megastar Taylor Swift for the lead role in the upcoming MCU film Blonde Phantom. The claims were made by the same user, but there has been no confirmation as of yet. Undeniably, Sweeney’s onscreen persona can be matched to that of Louise Grant, alias Blonde Phantom. The character was first introduced in the comics in the 40s, therefore, expect Sweeney in a retro-toned big-screen feature.

