Sydney Sweeney Fortifies Scooter Braun Romance With Packed PDA Moment in NYC

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are leaving little to the imagination about their new and steamy romance. On November 5, the couple saw to it that everyone in and around the famed Central Park in New York knew about their relationship status. Photos of the two smooching at the public park were shared by Page Six, not only confirming that they are dating, once again, but also affirming that they’re ready to be public with it.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun make the most of their NYC date

Not wary of onlookers, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun cuddled and kissed atop a big rock in the park, dressed in warm outfits. It is believed that the music producer “pursued” Sweeney after they both attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, earlier this year. Back at the time, the Euphoria actress had just broken up with her fiancé and was said to be enjoying her time as a single woman, not looking for anything serious.

It was reported that Sydney Sweeney recently had a fight with her ex-lover, Jonathan Davino, and asked him to stay away from her. This past weekend, the two were spotted in Los Angeles, where the businessman was seen driving around the actress in his passenger seat to her home after she had dinner with her friends and watched a basketball game. “I don’t believe you. Please leave, leave me alone,” she is said to have screamed at him, according to a TMZ report.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s romance had solidified over the past couple of months, across dates in California and Los Angeles, including an outing with her parents recently.

Meanwhile, the Anyone But You star is gaining a lot of Oscar buzz thanks to her anticipated performance in the upcoming biopic film, Christy, for which she underwent a major transformation to become a boxer. On the other hand, the 44-year-old former manager of Justin Bieber stepped away from HYBE and is seemingly working on other projects for the time being.

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney Speaks Out About Being ‘Single’ for First Time Since Jonathan Davino Split: ‘Learning a Lot…’