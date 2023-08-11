Sydney Sweeney: Glen Powell dating news to slamming trolls; 5 moments actor proved she won't tolerate rumors

Sydney Sweeney is well aware of the gossip surrounding her, and has confessed that sometimes it gets on her nerves. Sweeney recently in an interview with Variety opened up about how it's tough to watch something happen without being able to do something about it. She spoke about constantly updating incorrect information about herself on her Wikipedia and touched on many more topics during her interview. Read the top five highlights where the actress proved she won't tolerate rumors anymore.

Sydney Sweeney: 5 moments actor proved she won't tolerate rumors

Sweeney talks about facing criticism on social media

Sweeney received a lot of criticism on social media. She hosted her mother's birthday party and guests were seen wearing Blue Lives Matter T-shirts and MAGA merchandise. The actress was perplexed to find out that allegations were being made against her due to her attire and accessories chosen by the guests at the party.

Speaking with Variety, addressing to criticism around her mom’s birthday part, Sydney shared, “There were a lot of misunderstandings. Some of the people in the photos were not even my family. Some of the people who brought in the items were angry about all this. They were actually my mother's friends from Los Angeles who have kids walking in the pride parade. They thought it would be fun to wear it because they were going to Idaho.”

Sydney Sweeney discusses dating rumors with Glen Powell

Rumors about Sweeney dating her co-star Glen Powell began since they started filming for Anyone But You.

Sydney laughingly responded to the dating rumors in the interview and said, “It’s a romantic comedy. This is what people wanted to hear. But, Glen and I really don’t care. We always enjoy being together.” Sharing more about her bond with her co-star, the actress added, “We have a lot of respect for each other. He works hard, I work hard. We’re really looking forward to the press tour. All this is really funny for us”

Sydney Sweeney on disgusting trolls who tagged her family in Euphoria nude scenes

Sweeney, who plays Cassie in the teen drama Euphoria, received sexist comments about her work. She spoke about ‘disgusting people’ who sent her family the naked scenes from Euphoria which were a reminder of the terrifying sexualization women face in the industry.

Talking on the same topic, the actress shared, “ It’s amazing how quickly you can build someone and then tear them down. It’s very fascinating to watch that three years ago I was a college student and now I am not even counted as a human.”

Sydney Sweeney talks about SAG-AFTRA strike

Since 2 May 2023, there have been a number of labor strikes in the U.S. film industry, with the most notable being the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild of America (SAG-AFTRA) strikes.

Sweeney opened up about the same. She recalled a scene in a New York City tea shop, three weeks before the strike began. The actress said, “I like it when we get to play.”

Sydney Sweeney talks about finding her inaccurate information on the internet

Sweeney always finds false information being spread on her name. Elaborating further, during the interview, the actress revealed she keeps an “accurate record” of herself all the time. She added, “I regularly record inaccurate information about myself. Wikipedia has added all the wrong professional details about my father.” Sweeney concluded by mentioning how she has dropped several emails to Wikipedia, however, “they did not respond” to any of her emails.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sweeney is famous for playing Cassie Howard, Max's love interest in Euphoria and her upcoming movie is Madame Web.

