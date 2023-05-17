Sydney Sweeney had a 'blast' filming with Glen Powell despite drama: I was living my best life

Looks like Sydney Sweeney has loads of fun while filming her new rom-com ‘Anyone But You’ alongside co-star Glen Powell. The 25-year-old who is best known for her shows like Euphoria, Handmaid's Tale, and Nocturne, has recently shared her on-set experience.

In an interview about her upcoming romantic drama, she said, “It was such a blast!”

Sydney Sweeney on filming with Glen Powell

The actress opened up about her experience and said, “I mean, Australia was such a beautiful place to film, and the cast and crew were so much fun. I’ve never laughed so much on a set before. I had a really good time. I was living my best life. I loved it.”

This statement only adds fuel to the fire since the two actors, Sydney and Glen Powell, had already been the subject of rumors in the past. Sweeney and Powell, who were both in committed relationships, were seen canoodling while filming in Sydney, Australia, which raised accusations of infidelity. Though the 25-year-old never spoke up about her and Powell’s rumored off-screen relationship, Powell’s now ex-girlfriend, Paris, unfollowed Sweeney from her Instagram.

About Sydney and Glen Powell’s new film

Helmed by Easy A director Will Gluck, ‘Anyone But You’ film is inspired by Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. The film revolves around two former rivals who cannot stand each other but they pretend to be a couple at a wedding. Eventually, the two realize their feelings for each other. The movie is slated to release on December 15, 2023.

Are Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell dating?

Everyone who follows celebrities is interested in the relationship between actors Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney. Powell, 34, and Sweeney, 25, just wrapped shooting filming for their next romantic comedy "Anyone but You." The two frequently shared pictures of themselves while they were filming in Australia. Even though Sweeney is engaged and Powell was thought to be seeing model Gigi Paris, rumours began to circulate that the two had become close while working together. On April 25, Powell and Sweeney attended CinemaCon to promote their newest movie, and they both shined at the red carpet. Although both the actors have maintained silence over the rumours and have not issued any official statement so far. Amid the drama, Sweeney was clicked with her fiance on several occasions, further assuring that all’s well between the couple.

