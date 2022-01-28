Sydney Sweeney on her nude scenes in Euphoria and how she demanded some 'racy scenes' to be cut

In a recent sit down with The Independent, via Deadline, Sydney Sweeney opened up about her nude scenes on the trending buzzworthy HBO series, Euphoria. For those who don't know, Euphoria follows the life of a drug addict, Rue played by Zendaya, and sheds light on the living dynamics of GenZ from friendships to betrayals with an added heavy dose of mental health issues.

Sweeney's character Cassie has a lot of nude scenes in the show. She shares that the experience of filming these scenes was unlike her previous "bad experiences" since the creator of the show, Sam Levinson, was open to Sweeney's opinion and made her feel safe. During the interview, The White Lotus actress disclosed that she had many times expressed her opinion and revealed, "There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’”

Sweeney went on and shared that she had never doubted or questioned that Levinson was trying to push her to do a nude scene. She said, "I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show.” She continued to add, “When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.” She also brought up an intimacy coordinator who would help her during the filming of certain especially vulnerable scenes.

The Handmaids Tale actress mentioned that she has had experiences where she did not feel comfortable with her castmates and the crew. She shared, "I’ve had experiences where I want to go home and scrub myself completely raw because I feel disgusting."

