Sydney Sweeney makes new revelations; From working with Glen Powell to starring in Euphoria 3, Details here

In a recent interview with Variety, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney shared several exciting details about her work. This ranges from starring opposite Glen Powell in Will Gluck directed Anyone But You to starring in Netflix’s hit series Euphoria season 3. Continue reading to know more details.

Sydney Sweeney’s revelations

1. Sweeney on her latest role as ex-intelligence specialist Reality Winner

Sydney Sweeney said that working as ex-intelligence specialist Reality Winner for the new HBO movie Reality was a completely different experience in itself. She was excited that this movie had humanized the experience that the woman had gone through without choosing any sides. She said, ‘We’re really just showing a moment in a woman’s life. It’s truly just what happens, verbatim.’

2. Working with Glen Powell in Anyone But You

Sydney Sweeney revealed that starring in Anyone But You alongside Glen Powell was really fun. She said that the cast and crew of this rom-com were great people and they all got along really well. The Euphoria star said that starring in the Will Gluck directed rom-com was definitely a breather from the roles that she had done earlier and it felt like a summer camp.

Sweeney said, ‘That was the first time I’ve done something like that. So I definitely enjoyed it. And I might look for some more.’

3. Starring in Euphoria Season 3

Sydney Sweeney will be returning as Cassie Howard in Euphoria 3. Though it has been almost a year since the last season, she has not yet seen any script for the upcoming season yet.

Sydney Sweeney hopes that she gets to continue challenging herself as an actor with Cassie’s role in Euphoria since she is such a ' crazy, dramatically heightened character’.

4. Choosing different roles

During the Variety interview, Sydney Sweeney also revealed that she is lucky to be able to pick different roles and take on projects which challenge her. She played the role of unhinged Cassie Howard in Euphoria and then played a completely different role of spoiled teen Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus. Her role in Reality and Anyone But You also seems to be of a very different genre.

