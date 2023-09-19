Sydney Sweeney oozes oomph in new 80s-themes birthday pictures; Read INSIDE

It was Sydney Sweeney's birthday this week and the actress decided to celebrate the day in style. The Euphoria actress threw an 80s-theme prom party. In this, she was dressed in a pink dress with 80s-styled make-up and accessories. Amber Asaly, the photographer on her party, took to Instagram to share the glimpses from her birthday. Here is how the Euphoria actress celebrated the day. Read on.

Sydney Sweeney's birthday pictures

Amber Asaly took to her Instagram to share glimpses of Sydney's birthday. From everyone's attire to the decorations to the cake, everything seemed to match with the theme of the party. The picture by Amber only made sure that Sydney looked prettier. The party exuded a nostalgic '80s atmosphere, with mirror balls, pink curtains adorning the ceiling, and a dazzlingly lit-up dance floor.

The decorations included a white banner with metallic fringe that read "Syd's Prom," along with a starry streamer backdrop and color-coordinated balloon arches, reminiscent of a real '80s prom. A photo booth courtesy of Revolve and Polaroid added an extra layer of fun for the guests. You can check out the post right here.

Sydney Sweeney embraced the theme wholeheartedly, donning a bright pink minidress with puffy sleeves, capturing the iconic fashion of the era. Her voluminous blonde curls and retro accessories, including a small handbag and platform heels adorned with bows, completed the look. The celebration was captured by friends and fellow celebrities, including Camila Mendes and Ariana Greenblatt, who shared moments of Sweeney blowing out the candles on her multicolored three-layer birthday cake.

Nicola Peltz Beckham, Alexandra Shipp, and Brazilian singer Anitta were among the notable attendees who showered Sweeney with love and affection on social media. Sydney Sweeney's '80s prom-themed birthday bash was a visual delight that transported guests and fans alike to the era of neon, big hair, and disco beats, making it a truly memorable celebration.

