Sydney Sweeney OPENS UP on how social media affects her; Says anxiety caused by Instagram is ‘sickening’

Sydney Sweeney has criticized the anxiousness she claims is caused by social media sites such as Instagram. Recently in an interview with The Independent, the star talked about the “sickening” way Instagram has affected her life. “It’s the most unhealthy part of my life. The fact that I am second guessing and having anxiety over posting a picture is sickening.”

According to Just Jared, earlier this year, the 23-year-old The White Lotus actress wept on Instagram Live when individuals made disparaging remarks about her. However, the American actress, who rose to prominence alongside Zendaya in the gritty teen drama Euphoria and now portrays wealthy, prickly college student Olivia in the HBO drama about visitors at a luxury resort in Hawaii, will next be seen in the sexual thriller The Voyeurs. Sweeney, who has 3.4 million Instagram followers discussed her approach to the social media site and said, “And I think that’s something that [my character] Pippa totally has a lot of problems with, and she’s comparing herself to across the window and the couple.”

Addressing how the film is an allegory for internet culture, she said: “I think no-one’s really dove into this topic before." She further said “I’ve never seen a movie, especially present day, explore the detrimental side of our society."

The film, according to director Michael Mohan, is a reflection on the growth of Instagram and the culture of online "stalking" it has allowed. Meanwhile, The Voyeurs will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 10.

