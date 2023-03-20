Sydney Sweeney opens up about mental health struggles due to online trolls; DETAILS inside

In a recent conversation with The Sun, Sydney Sweeney said that now she has learned to take best advantage of her visuals and photogenic skills.

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Mar 20, 2023   |  12:28 PM IST  |  3.6K
With phenomenal role of Cassie Howard in Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney shot to limelight with her acting as visuals. However with this Sweeney also became target of social media trolls and bullying.

Recently, Sydney Sweeney opened up about how she has been criticized since teenage years because of early physical development. This caused her mental health issues that she struggles with to this day.

Sydney Sweeney on mental health            

Some nude scenes of Sydney Sweeney from Euphoria were leaked online and online trolls started tagging the actress’ family members in those post. She has also been constantly trolled and bullied for her looks in the Euphoria series which Sweeney felt was unfair.

In a recent conversation with The Sun, Sydney Sweeney said that now she has learned to take best advantage of her visuals and photogenic skills. She said that she was ostracized because of her earlier physical development than the other girls.

The Euphoria actress said that people only talked about her figure and blonde hair like they are the only thing that she has. Sweeney felt that it was unfair and completely disgusting. Sydney Sweeney says that first her character goes through the intense scrutiny of being a most sexualized person at the school and afterwards the audience does the same thing to herself.

Sydney Sweeney further said, ‘I think it's ridiculous. I'm an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more’.   

Even after facing this harassment online, Sydney Sweeney is proud of her work in Euphoria and she is currently starring in the other his series called White Lotus.

About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

