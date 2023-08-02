Sydney Sweeney pens down a heartfelt note for late actor Angus Cloud; wishes they shared more hugs

Trigger warning: Mention of death

All of the entertainment world continues to mourn the untimely loss of actor Angus Cloud. The Euphoria castmate passed away at the young age of 25. Since then, a lot of the industry people who worked with the actor have opened up about the loss. While the reasons behind his demise remain unknown, friends and coworkers continue to send all the wishes in support of his family. Sydney Sweeney, who met Angus on the sets of Euphoria, has penned down a heartfelt note for the late actor. Here is what she says.

Sydney Sweeney pays tribute to Angus Cloud

Sydney Sweeney, who plays the role of Cassie in Euphoria, posted a series of pictures with Angus. The photos are from their time at the sets of the Sam Levinson show. She also added a video of the actor, who played the role of Fezco in the show, dancing at one of the parties that they attended together. The actress mentioned that Angus was an open soul and always filled the room with laughter. She only wished that they had shared more hugs together.

She also mentioned that this was one of the hardest things that she ever had to post. The post read:

Angus, you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing I've ever had to post, and I'm struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you. Instagram

Angus shot for a thriller movie before his demise

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the late actor was shooting for a monster thriller before the events of his father's demise. It is said that he had completed his part of the schedule. The movie is set to be a Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directorial. Moreover, Melissa Barrera, Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir, Kevin Durand, and Will Catlett are a part of the untitled project.

ET also mentions that the movie is slated to release on April 2024. Thus, fans will be able to see Angus Cloud on the screens for one last time. We will be sure to update this section as soon as the final release date is announced. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla!

