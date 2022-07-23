Sydney Sweeney planning to marry Jonathan Davino 'in the spring of next year'; Source REVEALS

Sydney Sweeney is ready to get married. According to a source's newest revelations in a chat with ET, the Euphoria actress is planning her future nuptials with her rumoured fiance Jonathan Davino. Back in March, Sweeney sparked engagement rumours after she was snapped with a huge diamond ring on her finger.

Although the couple has been linked together since 2018, they have never confirmed their relationship publicly. The source opened up about Sweeney and her potential nuptials, "She has been thinking about wedding planning." They revealed, "Sydney and Jonathan are excited to get married and are hoping to have their wedding in the spring of next year."

Previously, Sweeney opened up about her love life and why she avoids dating inside the industry in a sit-down with Cosmopolitan, "I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system." She further explained, "I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back."

On the work front, the actress is on her way to the big leagues as she recently got nominated for an Emmy for her brilliant acting in the HBO series Euphoria. The actress has gained significant acclaim for her gripping performance in the series as the pitiable character of Cassey.

