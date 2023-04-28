Sydney Sweeney REACTS to being dragged in co-star Glen Powell and Gigi Paris relationship drama

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, who is engaged to hotelier Jonathan Davino has been embroiled in the rumors that she and Glen Powell are more than just colleagues. According to online speculations, Sweeney’s chemistry with Powell has contributed to his break-up with Gigi Paris.

Now, it seems that Sydney Sweeney is not at all happy after being dragged into co-star Glen Powell’s relationship drama with girlfriend Gigi Paris. Here is everything to know about the same.

Sydney Sweeney REACTS to being called home wrecker

According to The U.S. Sun source, Sydney Sweeney is fuming for getting dragged in the co-star Glen Powell relationship drama with no choice of her own. The Euphoria star insists that she has kept things strictly professional with Glen during the short time of their shooting and she doesn't like mixing her dating life with work.

As per The U.S. Sun source, ‘Sydney doesn't want or need this attention and, to be frank, this is Glen's problem for letting his relationship with Gigi get out of control and for being so public about his personal life on social media’. The source further said that if Sydney Sweeney was closer with Glen Powell, then the former would have told him to handle his relationship problems privately rather than letting them open into social media.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell do not have much personal relationship beyond making of this movie and now because of the latter’s relationship problems people are already perceiving this project differently even before the creators were able to market it.

According to TMZ, the Euphoria star is still happily engaged to her fiancé Jonathan Davino who was also photographed taking former’s dog Tank on a walk.

